From Moscow to Salisbury: UK police detail Novichok suspects' movements

LONDON (Reuters) - British police on Wednesday detailed the movements of two Russians charged with traveling from Moscow to southwest England to try to murder former Russian spy Sergei Skripal with a military-grade nerve agent.

Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who were formally accused of attempting to murder former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, are seen on CCTV on Fisherton Road in Salisbury on March 4, 2018 in an image handed out by the Metropolitan Police in London, Britain September 5, 2018. Metroplitan Police handout via REUTERS

Below is a timeline of the incident as described by British police:

FRIDAY, MARCH 2

- At 3 p.m. British time, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov arrived at London’s Gatwick airport on Aeroflot flight SU2588 from Moscow with genuine Russian passports.

- From there it is believed they traveled by train to London’s Victoria station before taking the London Underground to Waterloo station and remaining in the area between approximately 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

- They then traveled to the City Stay Hotel in Bow Road, East London, where they stayed on the Friday and Saturday night.

SATURDAY, MARCH 3

- The suspects left the hotel and traveled via the London Underground and train to Salisbury in southern England, arriving at around 2.25 p.m. They left Salisbury less than two hours later and returned to London.

“We assess that this trip was for reconnaissance of the Salisbury area and do not believe that there was any risk to the public from their movements on this day,” Neil Basu, Head of UK Counter Terrorism policing, said.

SUNDAY, MARCH 4

- The suspects left the hotel at around 8 a.m. and retraced the journey to Salisbury. Closed circuit TV footage showed they were in the vicinity of Sergei Skripal’s house and the police said they believed the two suspects contaminated the front door with Novichok.

- They left Salisbury in the afternoon, traveling via London to Heathrow Airport.

- Sergei and Yulia Skripal were found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury city center at 4.15 p.m. having been poisoned by Novichok applied to the front door of the house. Local police officer Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey was also taken seriously ill.

- The suspects flew back to Moscow on Aeroflot flight SU2585, departing at 11.30 p.m.

LATER EVENTS

- Yulia Skripal left hospital in April and her father was discharged in May.

- On May 4, tests were carried out in the east London hotel room where the suspects had stayed. A number of samples were tested and two swabs showed contamination of Novichok.

- On June 27, a British man, Charlie Rowley, found a counterfeit box of Nina Ricci Premier Jour perfume in a charity bin. Inside the box was a bottle and applicator.

Rowley tried to put the two parts together at his home in Salisbury on Saturday, June 30, and got some of the contents on himself. His partner Dawn Sturgess applied some of the substance to her wrists. Both fell unwell. Police said tests later showed the bottle contained Novichok. Rowley later recovered, but Sturgess, 44, died in hospital on July 8.