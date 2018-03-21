Chemical weapons inspectors on scene of UK nerve agent attack

SALISBURY, England (Reuters) - Inspectors from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) have begun work at the scene of the nerve agent attack on former Russian agent Sergei Skripal in the English city of Salisbury, a Reuters photographer said.

Bags containing protective clothing are seen after Inspectors from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) left after visiting the scene of the nerve agent attack on former Russian agent Sergei Skripal, in Salisbury, Britain March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The inspectors were seen arriving at the Mill pub in Salisbury where Skripal and his daughter Yulia had a drink on March 4.

The pair were later found unconscious on a bench outside The Maltings shopping center. They remain critically ill in hospital.