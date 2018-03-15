FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 3:32 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Trump says 'it looks like' Russia was behind the poisoning of former spy in Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said “it looks like” Russia was behind the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain earlier this month.

“It looks like the Russians were behind it,” Trump said during a meeting at the White House with Ireland’s prime minister, Leo Varadkar. The president said he had been in contact with British Prime Minister Theresa May about the incident, calling it “a very sad situation” that the United States is taking “very seriously.”

Reporting by James Oliphant; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
