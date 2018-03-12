FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018 / 8:38 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

UK PM May expected to blame Russia for poisoning of spy - British lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The chairman of the British parliament’s foreign affairs committee said on Monday the nerve agent attack on a former Russian agent in southern England looked like state-sponsored attempted murder and he expected Moscow to be blamed.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech about her vision for Brexit, at Mansion House in London, Britain, March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Brady/Pool

Lawmaker Tom Tugendhat said the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, looked“awfully like it was state-sponsored attempted murder”.

Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the country’s National Security Council later on Monday to discuss the incident.

“We’re expecting the prime minister to make an announcement soon and frankly I would be surprised if she did not point the finger at the Kremlin,” Tugendhat told BBC radio.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

