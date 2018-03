UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council will meet on Wednesday afternoon to be briefed on the investigation into the nerve agent attack in Britain, United Nations diplomats and the British Foreign Office said.

Police vehicles leave the courtyard of Ashley Wood Recovery; where emergency services worked following the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia; in Salisbury, Britain, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Britain earlier called for an urgent meeting to update members on its investigation into the attack.