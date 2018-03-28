FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 5:41 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Trump, Britain's May discuss expulsion of Russia diplomats: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May in a phone call on Wednesday and they discussed the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the United States and Britain in response to the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy in England, the White House said in a statement.

“Both leaders agreed on the importance of dismantling Russia’s spy networks in the United Kingdom and the United States to curtail Russian clandestine activities and prevent future chemical weapons attacks on either country’s soil,” it said. 

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander

