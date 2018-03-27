FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 3:56 PM / in 15 hours

Expulsion of Russian diplomats shows NATO relevance: Mattis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Tuesday that NATO’s expulsion of Russian diplomats showed the alliance was still relevant, adding that Moscow had the potential to be a partner with Europe but had chosen a different path.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis lands in Kabul on March 13, 2018 on an unannounced trip to Afghanistan. REUTERS/Phil Stewart

“Russia has the potential to be a partner with Europe ... (but) I think right now we have to recognize that they have chosen to seek a different relationship with the NATO nations,” Mattis told reporters.

Earlier on Tuesday, NATO said it was expelling seven diplomats from Russia’s mission to the alliance. It followed moves by governments in Europe, the United States and beyond to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats in retaliation for an alleged attack on a former Russian spy in Britain.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Paul Simao

