Russia to respond harshly to U.S. expulsion of diplomats: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday that Moscow would respond harshly to a U.S. decision to expel 60 Russian diplomats, but was still open to strategic stability talks with Washington, the RIA news agency reported.

A Russian flag flies atop the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Seattle, Washington, U.S., March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

The United States said on Monday it would expel 60 Russian diplomats, joining governments across Europe in punishing the Kremlin for a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in Britain that they have blamed on Moscow.