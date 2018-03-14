FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 10:43 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

U.S. supports Britain's decision to expel Russian diplomats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States shares Britain’s assessment that Russia was responsible for a nerve agent attack in Britain against a former Russian double agent and supports Britain’s decision to expel Russian diplomats, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said the attack “fits into a pattern of behavior in which Russia disregards the international rules-based order, undermines the sovereignty and security of countries worldwide, and attempts to subvert and discredit Western democratic institutions and processes.”

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
