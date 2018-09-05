Britain's May briefed Trump ahead of Novichok charges: spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May spoke to Donald Trump late on Tuesday, hours before she accused two Russian military intelligence officers of carrying out an attack in Salisbury earlier this year on a former Russian spy and his daughter.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a joint news conference with Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

May told parliament on Wednesday that police and prosecutors now believe the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia was carried out by two Russian agents who were almost certainly acting with the approval of senior Russian officials.

Her spokesman told reporters May had spoken to Trump on Tuesday evening and that Britain and its allies would step up their efforts to disrupt and dismantle the military intelligence network, the GRU.

“The actions of the GRU are a threat to all our allies and we are sharing the information we have with them. We will now step up our collective efforts to disrupt and dismantle their network,” he said.