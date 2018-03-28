Britain's May welcomes U.S. expulsions over spy attack in call with Trump

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May welcomed a U.S. move to expel 60 Russian diplomats over a chemical attack on a former Russian spy in the English city of Salisbury in a phone call with President Donald Trump, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in Westminster, London, Britain, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“The prime minister today spoke with President Trump to welcome the U.S. decision to expel 60 Russian diplomats in response to the use of a nerve agent in Salisbury,” the spokesman told reporters.

“The PM said the U.S. had delivered a very strong response and welcomed the breadth of international action in response to Russia’s reckless and brazen behavior, with 26 countries now putting expulsions in place.”