Britain has not seen any evidence of successful meddling in elections

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has not seen any evidence of successful direct interference in its electoral system, which is one of the most robust in the world, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.

In a speech on Monday, May took aim at Russia, accusing the country of “meddling in elections”.

“We have been clear that we believe our own electoral system is amongst the most robust in the world,” the spokesman told reporters. “I don’t think we’ve seen any evidence of any successful direct interference in UK democratic processes.”