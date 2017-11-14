FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain has not seen any evidence of successful meddling in elections
Sections
Featured
Man Group says bitcoin futures would draw it to cryptocurrencies
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
Man Group says bitcoin futures would draw it to cryptocurrencies
Warmer weather threatens oil market balance
Energy and Environment
Warmer weather threatens oil market balance
Lead poisoning lurks in scores of New York areas
Special Report
Unsafe at any level: The series
Lead poisoning lurks in scores of New York areas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 14, 2017 / 1:27 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Britain has not seen any evidence of successful meddling in elections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has not seen any evidence of successful direct interference in its electoral system, which is one of the most robust in the world, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.

A Union Jack flag flies above the London Eye in London, Britain, September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

In a speech on Monday, May took aim at Russia, accusing the country of “meddling in elections”.

“We have been clear that we believe our own electoral system is amongst the most robust in the world,” the spokesman told reporters. “I don’t think we’ve seen any evidence of any successful direct interference in UK democratic processes.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.