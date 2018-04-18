FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 10:51 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Britain opens seven investigations into Russia's RT news channel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s media regulator said it had opened seven investigations into whether Russian news channel RT had broken impartiality rules in broadcasts made since a Russian double-agent was poisoned in the English city of Salisbury last month.

Vehicles of Russian state-controlled broadcaster Russia Today (RT) are seen at Red Square in central Moscow, Russia March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

The regulator Ofcom had warned that RT producer TV Novosti could lose its right to broadcast in Britain if it failed its “fit and proper” test.

RT did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

