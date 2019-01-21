EU sanctions Russians over Salisbury chemical attack

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union imposed sanctions on Monday on four Russian intelligence agents accused of preparing and carrying out a nerve agent attack on a former Russian double agent in Britain last year.

The decision by EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels confirmed an earlier approval by the 28 governments, reported by Reuters last week. The EU said in a statement that the head and deputy head of Moscow’s GRU military intelligence agency and two of its officers were added to its sanctions list.

Britain welcomed the action with Russia called it a negative move that would change nothing.