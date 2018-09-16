Kremlin says Skripal poisoning suspects have nothing to do with Putin: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The two suspects in the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal have nothing to do with Russian President Vladimir Putin or the government, a Kremlin spokesman was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying on Sunday.

A still image taken from a video footage and released by RT international news channel on September 13, 2018, shows two Russian men with the same names, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, as those accused by Britain over the case of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, during an interview at an unidentified location, Russia. RT/Handout via REUTERS TV

Britain has charged two Russian men, identified as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, with attempting to murder Skripal and his daughter Yulia by spraying a chemical weapon on Skripal’s front door in the southern English city of Salisbury in March.

“The fact is that neither Petrov nor Boshirov have nothing to do with Putin, and the Kremlin of course,” Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying.

FILE PHOTO: Police officers guard the cordoned off area around the home of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, Britain, April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

Putin said on Wednesday that the two men were civilians and that there was “nothing special and criminal” about them.

The duo appeared on Russia’s state-funded RT television station on Thursday, insisting they were innocent tourists who had flown to London for fun and visited the city of Salisbury to see its cathedral.

Britain has said the two men were Russian military intelligence officers almost certainly acting on orders from high up in the Russian state. Russia has vehemently denied any involvement in the incidents.

Skripal - a former colonel in Russian military intelligence who betrayed dozens of agents to Britain’s MI6 foreign intelligence service - and his daughter were found slumped unconscious on a bench in Salisbury in March. They spent weeks in hospital before being discharged.