Kremlin says Skripal poisoning suspects have nothing to do with Putin: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The two suspects in the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal have nothing to do with Russian President Vladimir Putin or the Kremlin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying on Sunday.

A still image taken from a video footage and released by RT international news channel on September 13, 2018, shows two Russian men with the same names, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, as those accused by Britain over the case of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, during an interview at an unidentified location, Russia. RT/Handout via REUTERS TV

Britain has charged two Russian men, identified as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, with attempting to murder Skripal and his daughter Yulia by spraying a chemical weapon on Skripal’s front door in the southern English city of Salisbury in March.