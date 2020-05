FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is seen after a joint news conference with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto in the House of the Estates in Helsinki, Finland March 3, 2020. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his British counterpart Dominic Raab discussed relations between Moscow and London and voiced intention to improve cooperations, the Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Lavrov and Raab, in a phone call, also discussed the new coronavirus outbreak, the Syrian crisis and the situation in Ukraine.