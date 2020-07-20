UK intelligence report to disclose Russian meddling in Scottish independence vote: The Telegraph

(Reuters) - The British Parliament’s intelligence and security committee’s report on Russian influence in politics will disclose that the Kremlin tried to influence the result of the Scottish independence referendum but not the Brexit vote of 2016, The Daily Telegraph reported.

The report, which will be published on Tuesday, will describe that Russia tried to divide the UK in 2014 and that it was “the first post-Soviet interference in a Western democratic election,” the newspaper added, citing comments from the 50-page report.