Former Scottish First Minister Salmond denies any criminality after court hearing

Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond arrives at The Edinburgh Sheriff Court, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond, 64, denied committing any crime after appearing outside court on Thursday having been charged with as yet undisclosed offences.

“I am innocent of any criminality whatsoever,” he said outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

“I refute absolutely these allegations of criminality and I will defend myself to the utmost in court. I would love to say a great deal more but I’ve got to observe the rules of the court and in court is where I will state my case.”