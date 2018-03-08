FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 12:21 PM / in 12 hours

Demand for oil and gas will continue despite decarbonization: Saudi energy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Demand for oil and gas will continue over the long term despite a shift toward sources of decarbonized energy, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, Mining & Mineral Resources, Khalid Al-Falih, said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Aarabia' oil minister and chairman of Saudi Aramco Khalid A. Al-Falih arrives with other dignitaries as Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman meets Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May in Downing Street in London, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“The world is moving to decarbonised energy but oil and gas will continue for as long as many of us will live,” he told a conference in London. He said executives attending the event should “like it and accept it and work with it”.

Reporting by Clara Denina, writing by William James, editing by Stephen Addison

