Saudi crown prince met UK finance minister Hammond in London - government spokeswoman

LONDON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met British finance minister Philip Hammond at the Saudi embassy in London, a government spokeswoman said on Thursday, without giving further details of the discussions.

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman arrives at Lambeth Palace, London, Britain, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool

Prince Mohammed is making an official visit to London to promote Saudi Arabia as a tolerant, modernising economy and build a wider trade and investment relationship with Britain, a long-term defense and security ally.

Britain said on Wednesday it would continue to make the case for the partial public listing of Saudi oil firm Aramco to be in London.