March 7, 2018 / 12:23 PM / in an hour

UK PM May says links with Saudi Arabia have saved British lives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May defended Britain’s links to defense and security ally Saudi Arabia in parliament on Wednesday, saying cooperation had helped save the lives of hundreds of people.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street after a meeting of the government's special COBRA committee in London, Britain, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“The link that we have with Saudi Arabia is historic, it is an important one, and it has saved the lives of potentially hundreds of people in this country,” May said in response to a question from opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

