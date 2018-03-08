Saudi crown prince meets banking bosses in London: sources

LONDON (Reuters) - Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is visiting Britain this week, met with Standard Chartered (STAN.L) group chief executive Bill Winters and HSBC (HSBA.L) group CEO John Flint on Thursday in London, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Flint was due to appear on a panel at a conference on Thursday but the panel’s moderator, Louis Taylor, director general of the Department for International trade said Flint had to meet with Prince Mohammed instead. An HSBC spokeswoman declined to comment.

One of the sources said Winters also attended the meeting.

Saudi Arabia is looking at listing part of its state oil company Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE and banks are vying to win formal mandates for the initial public offering.