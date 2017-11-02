Scottish lawmakers call for international recognition for Catalan independence

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - A group of pro-independence lawmakers in Scotland have presented a motion calling for international recognition of Catalonia’s parliamentary vote for independence from Spain, putting pressure on Scotland’s leader to endorse the movement.

A man holding a Catalan separatist flag (L) looks at men holding a Spanish flag outside the Generalitat Palace, the Catalan regional government headquarters in Barcelona, Spain, October 30, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina

According to the website of the Scottish parliament, the motion called on “the international community to recognize the vote of the Catalan parliament for an independent republic of Catalonia”.

The motion was signed by 21 of the 63 lawmakers in the Scottish National Party which runs the devolved government in Scotland. It was also signed by one lawmaker from the Scottish Greens.

The motion also calls for European institutions to help Catalonia transition peacefully to an independent state.