Two climbers die in avalanche on Scotland's Ben Nevis

LONDON (Reuters) - Two climbers died on Tuesday and two more were injured in an avalanche on Britain’s highest mountain Ben Nevis, police said.

The incident occurred shortly before mid-day on the 1,345-metre high mountain in the Grampian range near the town of Fort William in western Scotland.

“We can sadly confirm that two people have died and two people have been injured,” a police statement said.

“This is absolutely tragic news,” Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said in a Tweet. “My thoughts are very much with the bereaved and injured.”

Earlier this year, a woman died after plunging 500 ft from the mountain on New Year’s Day.