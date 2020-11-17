UK PM Johnson fully supports devolution, says his spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on during the weekly question-time debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain, November 11, 2020. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson has always fully supported devolution, his spokesman said on Tuesday, after being asked about comments he made describing it as a “disaster”.

“The PM has always fully supported devolution and this government continues to put the union in the heart of everything that we do,” the spokesman told reporters, not directly commenting on the reported use of language at a meeting.

“He will always stand against those trying to separate the United Kingdom. He is very clear that he rejects the (Scottish National Party’s) call to break up the UK.”