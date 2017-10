GLASGOW, Scotland (Reuters) - Scotland will set up a publicly-owned, not-for-profit energy company by 2021 to increase competition and choice for consumers, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday.

Scotland's First Minister and Scottish National Party (SNP) Leader, Nicola Sturgeon, speaks on the final day of the SNP conference in Glasgow, Scotland October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

“Energy would be bought wholesale or generated here in Scotland – renewable, of course – and sold to customers as close to cost price as possible,” she told her party’s autumn conference.