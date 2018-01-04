FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Deals
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Lifestyle
January 4, 2018 / 3:55 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

'Hands off our Irn Bru': Scots vent fury at sugar cut in popular drink

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - It’s known as Scotland’s second national drink, but a change in the secret recipe for Irn Bru, a sticky-sweet fizzy beverage prized as a hangover cure, has prompted outrage among its many devotees.

Once sold under the macho slogan “Made in Scotland from Girders!”, the drink was actually 10 percent sugar. But manufacturer AG Barr has decided to halve that to make Irn Bru less vulnerable to new anti-obesity regulations and higher taxes.

Ryan Allen, who described the drink as a “national treasure”, is behind an online petition calling on the company to reverse its decision. “Hands off our IRN BRU” has more than 8,000 supporters.

“I believe that a responsible adult should have the choice as to what poisons they want to put in their body,” he told BBC radio, adding that he had stockpiled the classic version.

“I’ve got 24 glass bottles in my loft that will do me for emergencies.”

AG Barr, based just outside Glasgow, said last autumn it would cut the amount of sugar in Irn Bru at the start of 2018 to just below 5 grams per 100 ml from 10 grams.

That followed a British government decision to impose a levy on makers of sugary drinks. Replacing some of the sugar with sweeteners will take Irn Bru out of the top tax band and reduce its calorie count to about 66 from 140, the manufacturer said.

For Allen, the world is a tough enough place without messing with his favorite soft drink.

“It’s ... well known to alleviate the effects of a hangover and is many a persons’ craving, savior or go-to drink after a night on the tiles,” he said.

“I think to deny people in that condition their crutch would be a crime.”

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Alistair Smout and Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.