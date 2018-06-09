FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 9, 2018

Scotland's Sturgeon asks SNP to focus on how to win independence, not when

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABERDEEN, Scotland (Reuters) - Scottish National Party supporters should focus on how to persuade others of the benefits of independence rather than on the timing of when Scotland might split from the United Kingdom, SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said on Saturday.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon addresses the Scottish National Party (SNP) conference in Aberdeen, Scotland, Britain, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Sturgeon, speaking at the SNP conference, asked supporters to set aside the “despair and despondency” of the debate over Britain leaving the European Union and focus on the future.

“The case for independence is strong. And it is getting stronger by the day. As we wait for the fog of Brexit to clear, our opportunity - indeed, our responsibility - is this:

“Not just to focus on the ‘when’ of independence. But to use our energy and passion to persuade those who still ask ‘why?’ Right now, that is the more important task.”

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
