London ambulance service sends hazardous area response team to station incident
September 15, 2017 / 8:20 AM / a month ago

London ambulance service sends hazardous area response team to station incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - London’s ambulance service said on Friday it had sent its hazardous area response team to an incident at a west London metro station after reports of a blast.

Emergency services attend the scene following a blast on an underground train at Parsons Green tube station in West London, Britain September 15, 2017, in this image taken from social media. TWITTER / @ASolopovas/via REUTERS

“We have sent multiple resources to the scene including single responders in cars, ambulance crews, incident response officers and our hazardous area response team,” the London Ambulance Service said on Twitter.

“Our initial priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries.”

London’s transport authority said it had extended a suspension of the underground line which runs through Parsons Green metro station in west London.

Reporting by Costas Pitas and Kate Holton, editing by Elizabeth Piper

