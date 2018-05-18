FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 8:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Armed British police arrest man on suspicion of terrorism offenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said they had arrested a man in London early on Friday on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts.

The arrest of the 18 year-old man took place in a street in the north London area and involved armed officers, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The arrest was not connected to Saturday’s wedding of Britain’s Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle, a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Writing by William Schomberg

