British police makes arrests on charges of 'terrorism'

(Reuters) - British police said they arrested a 19-year-old man on Wednesday evening for the offence of “preparation of terrorist acts”.

The arrest was made in Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire, and the man was taken into custody at a police station in South London, London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement bit.ly/2IJX5qr.

The event is linked to the arrest of an 18-year-old man last week for allegations of preparing for “terrorist acts”, as well as the arrest of a 20-year-old woman on Wednesday in South London for failure to disclose information about “acts of terrorism”, according to the statement.

The police said it is continuing its search at Bishop’s Stortford. Further details were not provided.