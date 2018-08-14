Police say incident outside UK parliament being treated as terrorism

LONDON (Reuters) - A man has been detained on suspicion of terrorist offences, British police said on Tuesday, after a car hit pedestrians and crashed into barrier outside the UK parliament.

A forensics investigator works at the scene after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, Britain, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Police said they were treating the incident as a terrorism-related and the driver, aged in his late 20s, was in custody at a south London police station.

“He was arrested on suspicion of terrorist offences,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. “There was nobody else in the vehicle, which remains at the scene and is being searched. No weapons have been recovered at this stage.”