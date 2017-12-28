FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 28, 2017 / 10:55 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK police charges two with terror offences

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British counter terrorism police said on Thursday they had charged two men with terrorism offences following an investigation.

Two men, aged 22 and 31, were among four held after raids on December 19 in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire, Counter Terrorism Policing North East said.

Both men will appear before Westminster Magistrates on December 29, the police said.

One man remains in custody while the fourth man was released last week.

Four men were being questioned on suspicion of being concerned with the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru

