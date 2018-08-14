FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 11:00 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Incident at UK parliament 'deliberate act', suspect not cooperating: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s counter-terrorism police chief said investigators believe a man deliberately drove a car into pedestrians before crashing into barriers outside parliament on Tuesday and the arrested suspect was not cooperating with detectives.

“Our priority now is to formally establish the identity of the suspect and establish his motivation if we can. He is not currently cooperating,” London Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu told reporters.

“Given that this appears to be a deliberate act, the method, and this being an iconic site, we are treating it as a terrorist incident.”

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

