British police close London Bridge station due to suspicious item

LONDON (Reuters) - British Transport Police (BTP) said London Bridge station was closed as a precaution while specialist officers assessed a suspicious item on a train.

“Officers were called to London Bridge station at 12.33pm following reports of a suspicious item on board a train,” BTP said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

“The station has been closed as a precaution while specialist officers assess the item.”