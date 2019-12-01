UK Labour's Corbyn: Those convicted of terrorism should 'not necessarily' serve full sentences

FILE PHOTO: Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn attends a general election campaign event in London, Britain November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Sunday people convicted of terrorism offences should “not necessarily” serve their full prison terms because it depended on the circumstances of their imprisonment.

Talking to Sky News, Corbyn, a veteran peace campaigner, also said the police had no choice but to shoot an attacker who killed two people in central London on Friday.

“I think they had no choice. They were stuck with a situation where there was a credible threat of a bomb belt around his body and it’s an awful situation for any police officer, any public servant to be put in,” Corbyn said.