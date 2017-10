LONDON (Reuters) - The device used during an incident at a London metro station on Friday did not fully detonate, Sky News reported, citing unnamed sources.

Police, fire and ambulance crew attend to an incident at Parsons Green underground station in London, Britain, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Several people were injured at a London underground station after witnesses reported a blast on a packed rush-hour commuter train which police were treating as a terrorism incident.