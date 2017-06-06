FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
British PM May says tough conversations needed over terror funding
#World News
June 6, 2017 / 12:33 PM / 2 months ago

British PM May says tough conversations needed over terror funding

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May looks on during a general election campaign visit to a tool factory in Kelso, Scotland June 5, 2017.Ben Stansall/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that Britain needed to have tough conversations with those who finance terrorism and extremism, including with foreign governments and allies if necessary.

May was asked by Sky News whether she was willing to tackle foreign governments or British allies if they were found to be backing militant groups, after Britain suffered its third attack in as many months last weekend.

"Tough conversations are required over this whole issue of financing of the terrorists and the financing of extremism," she said. "We need to have tough conversations with whoever we need to have those conversations with."

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said earlier on Tuesday that Britain needed to work with other countries to cut funding for terrorism whether it is provided with the knowledge of governments or not.

Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Estelle Shirbon

