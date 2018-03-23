FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 23, 2018 / 9:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

British police investigate suspicious package in London near the Gherkin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said they were investigating reports of a suspicious package in the City of London on Friday and had put cordons in place near the building known as the Gherkin.

“We’ve put cordons around St Mary Axe due to a report of a suspicious package (a box) in Bury St received at 8.56am (0856 GMT)” City of London police said in a tweet. The Gherkin’s address is 30 St Mary Axe.

“We’d ask people to avoid the area while we deal with the incident, and for people in nearby buildings to follow their internal procedures.”

Reporting by Alistair Smout and Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.