March 23, 2018 / 9:36 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Police stand down suspicious package alert near London's Gherkin building

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said a reported suspicious package in the City of London near London’s “Gherkin” building on Friday was a harmless discarded electrical item and lifted cordons in the area.

“The cordons put up around St Mary Axe due to a suspicious package have been lifted and the area is now clear,” City of London police said in a tweet. The Gherkin’s address is 30 St Mary Axe.

“No cause for alarm – the box turned out to be a discarded electrical item.”

Reporting by Alistair Smout and Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison

