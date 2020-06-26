Police say officer injured in Glasgow incident is being treated in hospital

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish police said a suspect had been shot in an incident in Glasgow city centre on Friday and that an officer had also been injured and was receiving treatment.

“I would like to reassure the public that this is a contained incident and that the wider public is not at risk. Armed police officers attended the incident and I can confirm that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer,” Police Scotland’s Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said.

“I would like to reassure the public that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident. I can also confirm that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident and that officer is receiving treatment in hospital.”