Police in Scotland deal with "targeted assault" in Glasgow, no threat to public

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish police cordoned off streets in Glasgow on Sunday after what they described without giving details as a targeted attack that was not linked to an incident on Friday, the police and local media said.

Television channel STV reported that a man had been stabbed.

Police inspector Gareth Griffiths said in a Twitter message: “We believe this was a targeted attack and that there is no threat to the wider public. This is not being treated as linked to the incident in West George Street, Glasgow, on Friday, 26 June, or any nearby hotels or accommodation.”

On Friday, six people, including a policeman, were stabbed at a hotel in the city centre before the attacker was shot dead in an incident the police said they were not treating as terrorism.