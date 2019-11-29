Man shot in London was wearing hoax bomb device: police

Forensics officer is seen near the site of an incident at London Bridge in London, Britain, November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The man shot dead on London Bridge on Friday was wearing what police now believe was a hoax explosive device, the UK’s top counter-terrorism officer Neil Basu said.

“Due to reports that the suspect may have had an explosive device, specialist officers also attended the scene, and wide cordons are in place to ensure there remains no further danger to the public,” Basu told reporters.

“However, I can confirm at this time we believe a device that was strapped to the body of the suspect is a hoax explosive device.”

Basu said he was heading to Downing Street to give Prime Minister Boris Johnson a full briefing on the incident.