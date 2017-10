LONDON (Reuters) - Eighteen patients have been taken to hospital after witnesses reported a blast on a commuter train in west London, the city’s ambulance service said on Friday, though no-one is suspected to have sustained serious injuries.

People stand in the street near Parsons Green tube station in London, Britain, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“We have taken 18 patients to a number of London hospitals. None are thought to be in a serious or life-threatening condition,” London Ambulance said in a tweet.