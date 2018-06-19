FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 7:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK police see no indication of terrorism in London blast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Tuesday a “small number of people” were receiving medical treatment after what they described as a minor explosion likely caused by a battery malfunction at an underground station in north London.

Police stand at the scene after several people were injured after a small explosion at Southgate Underground station in north London, Britain June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

They said there was no immediate indication the incident was linked to terrorism.

“It appears at this stage that the cause of the explosion was a battery short circuit”, police said, adding they were working to establish the full facts.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Police said they had been called to reports of an explosion and people running at Southgate station at 7:03 p.m. (1803 GMT). They closed the station, advised people to avoid the area and said officers were dealing with a suspicious package.

“Enquiries continue but we do not believe this to be terror related,” British Transport Police said on Twitter. “A small number of people have been treated at the scene.”

Local residents reported on Twitter they were escorted out of their homes and others were instructed to stay in restaurants and shops near the scene.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill in London; Additional reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by David Stamp and Peter Cooney

