UK transport police leading investigation of London incident, counter-terrorism police aware
September 15, 2017 / 9:13 AM / in a month

UK transport police leading investigation of London incident, counter-terrorism police aware

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British counter-terrorism police were monitoring events after media reports of a blast on a train in Parsons Green station in west London on Friday, but the investigation into the incident is being led by transport police, a security source said.

Members of the emergency services work near Parsons Green tube station in London, Britain September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Armed police rushed to an incident at a London underground station on Friday with local media reporting there had been an explosion on a packed rush-hour commuter train.

Counter-terrorism officers were on the scene of the incident.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

