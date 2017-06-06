Irish police arrest two men linked to London Bridge attacker

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish police arrested two people on Tuesday, one of whom was released without charge, in connection with an investigation into one of the three attackers who killed seven people in London at the weekend.

Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Monday that one of the attackers, Rachid Redouane, a 30-year-old from Barking in east London, had lived in Ireland for a time but had not attracted police attention.

Irish police said they arrested two men in their 30s under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act. The first, arrested in the southwest county of Limerick, was released without charge. The second was being questioned in Wexford, in Ireland's southeast.

Local media said both men are suspected of using documents and tax and welfare identifiers associated with Redouane who, British police said, claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan.

Irish Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald said the country's police force was in direct contact with British security services over the investigation.

Seven people were killed and dozens wounded on Saturday when the three men rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed revellers in nearby bars.