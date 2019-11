Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is silhouetted next to former Labour MP Gisela Stuart at a news conference in London, Britain November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he was being kept updated on the incident at London Bridge.

“I’m being kept updated on the incident at London Bridge and want to thank the police and all emergency services for their immediate response,” Johnson said.