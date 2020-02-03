UK's Johnson vows action over early release of terrorism offenders

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits The Industry Centre at University of Sunderland, on Brexit day, in Sunderland, Britain January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Scott Heppell/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that is was time to take action over the early prison release of those convicted of terrorism offences after an Islamist militant attacked people days after he was freed from jail.

“We’re bringing forward legislation to stop the system of automatic early release but the difficulty is ... how to apply that retrospectively to the cohort of people who currently qualify,” Johnson said in a speech in London.

“We do think it’s time to take action to ensure that people - irrespective of the law we’re bringing in - people in the current stream do not qualify automatically for early release.”